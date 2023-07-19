ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.01. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 459,479 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 20,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ASE Technology by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.