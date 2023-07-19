ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ASOS Stock Up 6.7 %

ASOMY stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ASOMY shares. Citigroup raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 940 ($12.29) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.98) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.48) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $762.22.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

