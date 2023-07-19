ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Down 16.1% in June

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 73,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. ASP Isotopes has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Duncan Moore bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

