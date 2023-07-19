AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $606,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,943. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

