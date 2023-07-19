AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,033. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

