Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider Acquires A$13,533.33 in Stock

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Newcomb acquired 13,533,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$13,533.33 ($9,206.35).

Peter Newcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Peter Newcomb purchased 500,000 shares of Athena Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$2,000.00 ($1,360.54).

On Monday, May 29th, Peter Newcomb acquired 2,375,000 shares of Athena Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$7,125.00 ($4,846.94).

Athena Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Athena Resources

Athena Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It explores for iron ore, anomalous copper, nickel, platinum group element, and chromite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Byro project that comprising five exploration licenses and two mining licenses. Athena Resources Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

