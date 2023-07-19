Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATLCL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 1,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com
