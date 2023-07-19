Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 5.5%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.04. 225,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 123,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$58.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of C$9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

