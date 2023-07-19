Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 728,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 128,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Aura Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.51.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

Recommended Stories

