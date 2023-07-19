Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.23. The company had a trading volume of 104,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,414. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

