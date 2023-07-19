Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.82 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $119.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00046548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,598,963 coins and its circulating supply is 345,879,513 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.