Avalanche Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $123.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.02 or 0.00046902 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,601,008 coins and its circulating supply is 345,881,558 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

