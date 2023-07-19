Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 345,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 105,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

