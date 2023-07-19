Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

