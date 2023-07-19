Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 19,946 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

DVN stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.