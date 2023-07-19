Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.