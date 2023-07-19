Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.45.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

