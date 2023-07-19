Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

