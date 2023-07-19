Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,326 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.