Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,831 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

