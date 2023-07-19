Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Ayala Price Performance
Shares of Ayala stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Ayala has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.16.
Ayala Company Profile
