Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Ayala Price Performance

Shares of Ayala stock remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Ayala has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

