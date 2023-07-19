AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $39.00 at Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 342.67, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. Analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,284 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AZEK by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

