Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 1581013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.