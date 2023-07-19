Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 1581013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.
The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -690.91%.
In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 1.50.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
