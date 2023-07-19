Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62,703 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,049,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 34.2% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,942,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 749,657 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

