Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,547,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418,612 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $730,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,902,531. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

