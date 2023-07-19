Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 16,866 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

