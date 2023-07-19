Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

IGF opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $49.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

