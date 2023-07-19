Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,839 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

