Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.19 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $726.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $740.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

