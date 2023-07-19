Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.10 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 57,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGX opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

