Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 21,162 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average is $123.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.