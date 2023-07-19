Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 91 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $843.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $847.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.65.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.14.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.