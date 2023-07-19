Barclays Cuts WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $9.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

