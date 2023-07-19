Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $626.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

