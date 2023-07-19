Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $626.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.