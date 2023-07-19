Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

