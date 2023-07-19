Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,357,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
