Baxter International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 192,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after buying an additional 170,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 68,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.