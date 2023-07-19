BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 116,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,302.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and have sold 61,327 shares worth $1,337,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

