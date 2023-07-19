Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $125.80

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.80 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.94). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 5,080 shares changing hands.

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.93. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,350 ($5,687.76). Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

