Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. 27,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,496. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

