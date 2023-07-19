Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. 649,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,435. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

