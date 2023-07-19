Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.70.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.05. The company had a trading volume of 410,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.