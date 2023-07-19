Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,293. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

