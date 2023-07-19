Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. 22,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

