Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. 14,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,670. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $675.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.