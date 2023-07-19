Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.67. 260,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,349. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $164.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

