Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,186. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

