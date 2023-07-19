Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.07. 4,877,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 3,632,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

