Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,390.26

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $23,390.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00238344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021280 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

