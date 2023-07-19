Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLBX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 1,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

