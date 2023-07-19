Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. 1,961,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

